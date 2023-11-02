Matthew Perry's Mystery Woman Revealed, Says He Was 'Happy & Vibrant'

, a 25-year-old model and entertainment reporter, has come forward as the mystery brunette Matthew went out with last Friday at the Hotel Bel-Air ... revealing she"had the honor of knowing Matthew personally."Athenna writes,"I am so devastated from his death but felt it was in poor taste to talk about it publicly as the attention should not be on me but rather on him and his legacy and he was an extremely private person and I always respected that in our friendship.

While some may speculate this date was romantic, Athenna assures us it wasn't ... telling TMZ they were just friends and met through a mutual friend a few months ago.She also tells us Matthew was very positive during their chat ... excited about losing weight and looking forward to heading to the pickleball court on Saturday.

