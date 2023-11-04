Matthew Perry's 'Friends' Co-Stars Say Farewell at Private Memorial

Matthew Perry's "Friends" costars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer said their farewells at a private memorial on Nov. 3. The intimate memorial reportedly held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles, near the Warner Bros. Studios lot where the iconic NBC sitcom was filmed. They said in a joint statement, "There is so much to say, but right now we're going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss

." "For now," they shared in the wake of Perry's passing, "our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world." The world is mourning the loss of Matthew Perry, who was found dead on Oct. 28 at the age of 54. In the days since, more details have emerged surrounding the "Friends" star's tragic passing, as well as the day leading up to his death. Police do not suspect foul play, and it could be three to four months until toxicology reports are released, determining the official cause of death

United States Headlines Read more: NBCLA »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBCNEWS: ‘Friends’ director reflects on what made Matthew Perry a perfect Chandler BingIn the wake of Matthew Perry’s death, “Friends” director Jim Burrows tells TODAY what made the actor and his character on “Friends” a “perfect meld.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

TODAYSHOW: ‘Friends’ Director Reacts To Matthew Perry’s DeathDrew Weisholtz is a reporter for TODAY Digital, focusing on pop culture, nostalgia and trending stories. He has seen every episode of “Saved by the Bell” at least 50 times, longs to perfect the crane kick from “The Karate Kid” and performs stand-up comedy, while also cheering on the New York Yankees and New York Giants.

Source: TODAYshow | Read more »

NYPOST: 'Friends' cast's first texts revealed about Matthew Perry's death: 'Destroyed'‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry dead at 54 in apparent drowning

Source: nypost | Read more »

THR: 'Friends' Director on Cast Devastation Over Matthew Perry: 'A Brother Dying'The storied television director spoke on the 'Today' show about the immense loss of Perry, who died at age 54.

Source: THR | Read more »

USWEEKLY: 'Friends' Director Reveals How Cast Reacted to Matthew Perry's Death‘Friends’ director James Burrows revealed how Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox reacted to the news of Matthew Perry’s death

Source: usweekly | Read more »

DEADLINE: James Burrows Says 'Friends' Cast 'Destroyed' By Matthew Perry DeathFriends director James Burrows mourned the loss of actor Matthew Perry in an exclusive Today show interview this morning. “I had to have a couple of days to just let it soak in,” Burrows said…

Source: DEADLINE | Read more »