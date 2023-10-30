Matthew Perry's Former Co-Star Ione Skye Shares Final Text Exchange Before His Death

Taylor Swift Kisses Travis Kelce at Post-Game CelebrationBritney Spears Says She and Colin Farrell Were 'All Over Each Other' During Brief Fling'The Voice': Reba McEntire Breaks Down in Tears During Battle Rounds Rehearsals'DWTS': Watch Ariana Madix, Charity Lawson and More Show Off Their Go-To Dance Moves! (Exclusive)"My last exchange a week ago. I’m very very sad.

"Hi! I hope all is well," he began."I was meditating (I meditate now) and 'In Eyes' started playing. And I instantly thought of you and how beautiful you are." , in which the latter hoists a boombox over his head in an epic romantic gesture while playing the Peter Gabriel hit. Perry continued the chat, adding:"Hope you are healthy and happy." The conversation concludes with Perry reminiscing,"Me too.

"I would like to be remembered as somebody who lived well, loved well, was a seeker," Perry told the audience during the live podcast taping. star said his proudest accomplishment is not the show that skyrocketed him to fame in the 1990s and early 2000s, but the fellow recovering drug addicts and alcoholics who he has been able to help through their journeys. headtopics.com

"The best thing about me, bar none, is if somebody comes up to me and says, 'I can't stop drinking. Can you help me?' I can say yes and follow up and do it," Perry said."And I've said this for a long time: when I die, I don't want to be the first thing that's mentioned. And I'm going to live the rest of my life proving that."

"And his paramount thing is that he wants to help people," Perry said of how he hopes people talk about him after his death."That's what I want."On Sunday, Perry's family released a statement mourning their loss. headtopics.com

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," the unnamed family members said in their Thanking those who have honored Perry's life and legacy, the statement continued,"You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

