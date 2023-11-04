Matthew Perry's Family and 'Friends' Co-Stars Gather to Remember Late Actor

Matthew Perry's family and 'Friends' co-stars gathered at a Los Angeles cemetery to remember the late actor. They were seen at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hollywood Hills, which is close to the Warner Bros. lot where 'Friends' was filmed. Forest Lawn is the final resting place of many Hollywood stars. Perry died on Oct. 28 and his cause of death is still pending toxicology results.

