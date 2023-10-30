Matthew Perry's cause of death deferred by medical examiner

The"Friends" star was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. An official cause of death is pending further examination.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office updated Perry's cause of death on Sunday afternoon to"deferred," meaning its pending an additional investigation. The"Friends" star was found dead at his Los Angeles home on Saturday. Perry's body was found in a hot tub at his home, according to unnamed sources cited by the“This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken,” “Friends” co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane, along with executive producer Kevin Bright, said in a joint statement Sunday.

“We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing," Kauffman, Crane and Bright wrote. “We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment - not just to his work, but in life as well. He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.” headtopics.com

Perry's family also gave a statement to People Magazine, writing that they are heartbroken by the loss. Perry was born Aug. 19, 1969, in Williamstown, Massachusetts. His father is actor John Bennett Perry and his mother, Suzanne, served as press secretary of Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau and is married to “Dateline” correspondent Keith Morrison.

“Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend,” the family said. “You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love.”

United States Headlines Read more: 12News »

Matthew Perry: Cause of death for ‘Friends’ star ‘deferred,’ coroner’s office saysAn autopsy was completed on “Friends” actor Matthew Perry but his cause of death was listed as “deferred,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry: Cause of death for ‘Friends’ star ‘deferred,’ coroner’s office saysAn autopsy was completed on “Friends” actor Matthew Perry but his cause of death was listed as “deferred,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry 'Friends' Scene Resurfaces After Death—'Hits Differently'Fans have been left devastated by the news of Perry's death, finding solace in rewatching the hit TV show 'Friends,' in which he played Chandler Bing. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry death: Memorial grows outside 'Friends' house in West VillageFans from all over showed up Sunday to pay their respects to late actor Matthew Perry. Read more ⮕

Authorities share new details on death of ‘Friends’ actor Matthew PerryThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry Death: Friends Fans Gather Outside NY ApartmentA rainy day in Manhattan didn't stop hundreds of 'Friends' fans from braving the downpour to honor Matthew Perry, who died on Saturday at age 54. Read more ⮕