Matthew Perry was ‘doing really well’ before death, pickleball coach says: He was ‘trying to get people clean’

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to Page Six on Sunday that an autopsy was completed for the late “Friends” alum.As these results remain pending, Perry’s cause of death has been “deferred” for the time being.

The Emmy nominee died on Saturday at age 54, with his assistant finding him unresponsive in his Los Angeles home’s hot tub after an apparent drowning.spoken candidly about his alcohol and opioid struggles headtopics.com

“Not only do I have the disease, but I also have it bad. I have it as bad as you can have it, in fact. It’s back-to-the-wall time all the time. It’s going to kill me,” Perry wrote in the November 2022 release. “Even on good days, when I’m sober and I’m looking forward, it’s still with me all the time.”As the Golden Globe nominee’s loved ones and colleagues have flooded social media with touching tributes, many have credited Perry for helping beat their own addictions.in a Sunday video.

United States Headlines Read more: PageSix »

Matthew Perry: Cause of death for ‘Friends’ star ‘deferred,’ coroner’s office saysAn autopsy was completed on “Friends” actor Matthew Perry but his cause of death was listed as “deferred,” the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office said Sunday. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's cause of death deferred by medical examinerThe 'Friends' actor died of an apparent drowning at 54 years old. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's cause of death deferred by medical examinerThe 'Friends' actor died of an apparent drowning at 54 years old. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's cause of death deferred by medical examinerThe 'Friends' actor died of an apparent drowning at 54 years old. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's cause of death deferred by medical examinerThe 'Friends' actor died of an apparent drowning at 54 years old. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's cause of death deferred by medical examinerThe 'Friends' actor died of an apparent drowning at 54 years old. Read more ⮕