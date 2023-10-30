Matthew Perry photos show ‘Friends’ star with pals just days before his death

Matthew Perry spent time with friends just days before his death. The 'Friends' star was recently seen with pals having dinner at The Apple Pan. The Los Angeles restaurant is known for its burgers. For the outing on Oct. 21 - one week before his passing - the 54-year-old kept it casual with a blue T-shirt, black pants and white sneakers sans laces. He completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, along with tousled salt and pepper hair.

He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart. We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is 'The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken.'' 'We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,' Perry's family told People. 'Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend.

