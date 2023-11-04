Matthew Perry, 'Friends' Star, Dies at 54

"Friends" star Matthew Perry, known for his role as Chandler Bing, has died at the age of 54. The Emmy-nominated actor, whose sarcastic and lovable character was one of television's most famous and quotable, passed away on October 28. Perry had publicly spoken about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction and wanted to be remembered for helping others with substance abuse

. In honor of his legacy, the Matthew Perry Foundation has been established to make a difference in as many lives as possible. The foundation is now accepting donations and will be maintained by the National Philanthropic Trust. Further details about the organization have not been released yet

