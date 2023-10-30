Matthew Perry Final Post: People Editor Explains Meaning of 'Mattman'

In his final post to Instagram days before his death, Matthew Perry shared an Instagram photo of himself relaxing in a swimming pool at night. “Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I’m Mattman,” he captioned the post, which was shared five days before his death. Perry died at age 54 on Saturday, Oct. 28. He was found unresponsive in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home and died of an apparent drowning, authorities say.

” Some of Perry’s other Instagram posts in October, including one photo of a pumpkin carved with the Batman logo, also featured the word “Mattman.” This wasn’t the first time the late Perry had mentioned “Batman” publicly. His 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” included references to the superhero character. “Someday you, too, might be called upon to do something important, so be ready for it,” the final sentence of the book reads.

United States Headlines Read more: TODAYshow »

Inside Matthew Perry's Famous Family: John Bennett Perry, Keith Morrison and MoreThe 'Friends' star died tragically on Saturday at age 54. Read more ⮕

'Friends' star Matthew Perry shared final eerie photo before deathThe actor posted a photo of himself relaxed in a jacuzzi as he wore headphones on October 23. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Pickleball Coach Details Their Final Moments and Close Friendship (Exclusive)ET spoke with Matthew Perry's close friend and pickleball coach Matt Manasse about their friendship on and off the court. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry's Pickleball Coach Details Their Final Moments and Close Friendship (Exclusive)ET spoke with Matthew Perry's close friend and pickleball coach Matt Manasse about their friendship on and off the court. Read more ⮕

Ione Skye Shares Final Text Exchange with Matthew Perry Days Before His Death: ‘Love This Guy’Following Matthew Perry's death on Saturday, Ione Skye shared the final text messages she and the 'Friends' star exchanged. Read more ⮕

Matthew Perry’s Pickleball Coach Describes Their Final Moments & Memories of Their Close FriendshipCelebrity pickleball coach, Matt Manasse, tells ET's Kevin Frazier about his friendship with Matthew Perry, how the 'Friends' actor was becoming 'obsessed' with the game and their final moments together. Matthew Perry died at the age of 54. The star reportedly drowned on Saturday at a home in Los Angeles. Read more ⮕