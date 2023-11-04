Matthew Perry Almost Lost 'Friends' Role to Another Actor

Millions of people across the globe recognize Matthew Perry's face thanks to his career-defining portrayal of Chandler Bing on 'Friends,' but the role nearly went to someone else. Perry, who died at his Los Angeles home last weekend at the age of 54 of unknown causes, detailed the story in his 2022 memoir, 'Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.' As he described, he was attached to another show at the time and was originally unable to audition for 'Friends
.' He wrote that in 1994, he was 24 years old and struggling in his acting career, explaining, 'Drinking was slowly but surely winning the war against auditions, and no one was really interested in me anyway.' MATTHEW PERRY'S ‘FRIENDS’ CO-STARS GATHER FOR LATE ACTOR'S FUNERAL His manager had informed him that he'd been getting 'daily feedback' that he 'looked like a mess' during auditions, and his business manager had told him he was broke. Out of desperation, he reached out to his agents, telling them that he 'needed a job, something, anything, and it had to be right then.' MATTHEW PERRY'S DEATH HAS DEVASTATED ‘FRIENDS’ CAST, DIRECTOR SAYS: ‘IT’S A BROTHER DYING' From there, Perry landed the lead role in the pilot for a show called 'L.A.X. 2194,' which he described as a 'sci-fi comedy' about baggage handlers at the L.A. airport. The show was set 200 years in the future with aliens acting as the travelers, and the plan was for little people to play the alien
