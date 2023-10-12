Matthew Golden's UNREAL 100-yard kickoff return for a TD helps give Houston a lead vs. West Virginia

FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC.

All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these

Read more:

FOXSports »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Houston Texans Fab Five: Who are the Five Best Houston Texans Through Five Weeks?In the midst of the upward trending rebuild of the Houston Texans, there have been several small touch points of optimism along the way. They've managed to crack the top 20 of several different power rankings (yeah, out of 32, but that's progress!). They're being mentioned as a buyer at...

Happening in Houston: Bayou City Art Festival returns to Downtown HoustonThis weekend in Houston you can catch one of the top outdoor art festivals in the U.S.

FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 Trade Within or Close to Key Resistance​​Outlook on FTSE 100, DAX 40 and S&P 500 as more Fed voting members hold dovish views.

Memorial honors the 146 victims of the Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire more 100 years laterIn the aftermath, the Triangle Shirtwaist factory fire became a catalyst for the rise of the labor movement.

Shocking video shows moment Hamas terrorists snuck into kibbutz where more than 100 killedVideo shows Hamas breaking into kibbutz, before slaughtering families

89 Mind-Blowing Facts That Sound Absolutely Ridiculous But Are Actually Completely, Totally, 100% TrueMy brain... it hurts.