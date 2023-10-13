Lubick checked into the hospital in the Denver area earlier this week, and the staff of cancer specialists have begun testing to determine the best course of treatment.

"The texts and support mean more than you can know," said Lubick, who spoke with emotion about hearing from former colleagues and players."It's been spiritually uplifting and energized me. There's a purpose to this and I've gotten some meaning through the suffering. It's humbling to know you've impacted people's lives.

Lubick credits Kansas coach Lance Leipold, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and the Kansas staff for their support. He's appreciative for the opportunity to work during his treatment. Lubick got hired by Kansas in July of 2022, and his job has primarily been away from campus. He went to Lawrence this summer for camp and soon after didn't feel well. headtopics.com

That led to further tests and the eventual diagnosis of Acute Myeloid Leukemia. The official diagnosis came on Friday and Lubick said he moved into the hospital in the Denver area on Sunday, where he'll soon learn of the course of his treatment., which he was diagnosed with in 2012 and has since raised money and awareness to fight cancer.

Kansas basketball violations downgraded by independent panelA long saga involving violations by the KU men's basketball program has ended with the Jayhawks receiving three years of probation and no other penalties.

NCAA's Kansas ruling makes Kentucky the winningest men's basketball programThe NCAA officially considers Kentucky the winningest program in men's college basketball history again.

Trio of Broncos front seven defenders ruled out for Thursday night at Kansas CityParker joined The Denver Post in September 2022 after covering the Broncos for USA Today. Before that, he spent five years covering Nebraska football and athletics for the Lincoln Journal Star. He's a New Glarus, Wisconsin native and a University of Wisconsin graduate.

Kansas becomes the 10th state to require 2-person train crews, despite the industry's objectionsKansas became the 10th state in the nation Wednesday to require two-person railroad crews over the objections of the freight railroads, but the industry may challenge the rule in court as it has in other states like Ohio. Gov. Laura Kelly said the new rule will protect against fatigue and help prevent derailments.

Kansas escapes postseason ban, major penalties as panel downgrades basketball violationsThe Kansas men's basketball program was put on probation and ordered to take down its 2018 Final Four banner but escaped a postseason ban Wednesday, when an independent panel created by the NCAA to handle complex cases downgraded five Level I violations lodged against the Jayhawks.

Credit Kansas for exposing what an utter joke the NCAA has becomeKansas basketball and coach Bill Self stared down a six-year NCAA investigation with five Level I violation charges, and proceeded to beat the brakes off the NCAA and its Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) like it was some hapless March Madness 16-seed.