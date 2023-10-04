Matt Gaetz is low on friends in Florida: ‘I’m not one of them’

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is low on friends in Florida's congressional delegation after he forced a vote that resulted in the stunning removal of former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on Tuesday night.

Members of the delegation expressed their frustration with Gaetz as they left the lower chamber, claiming he was"selfish" and divisive during a crucial time for the Republican Party, according to Politico. No other Florida Republican voted to remove McCarthy.“Gaetz has very few friends in the conference,” Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) said.

The congressman successfully ousted McCarthy as speaker by filing a motion for McCarthy to"vacate the chair," which triggered a vote that needed support from more than half of the lower chamber to pass. Gaetz got the votes he needed by voting with Democrats and seven other Republicans. headtopics.com

“He’s about clicks,” Gimenez said, per Politico. “He’s about how many cameras he can get shoved in his face and he’s a historical figure because he caused for the first time in history and all that. I think he gets off on that.

Others lamented the timing of McCarthy's removal, which occurred a few days after he secured a bipartisan continuing resolution that narrowly avoided a government shutdown. The resolution was a compromise that included funding for disaster relief, but it did not include funding for Ukraine in its war with Russia. headtopics.com

