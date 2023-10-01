Matt Gaetz: ‘I do intend to file’ a motion to oust Speaker McCarthy

Matt Gaetz has long been a thorn in the side of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.McCarthy and his Republican allies pitched a myriad of bills to avert a government shutdown featuring a range of spending cuts, border security, and other wishlist items.

Democrats took a victory lap and needled House Republicans for ‘surrendering’ following the passage of the continuing resolution.Gaetz, himself, vowed to oppose basically any continuing resolution, or CR measure, to avert a government shutdown, instead demanding Congress pass the traditional 12 appropriations bills to keep the government’s lights on.

Now, Republicans have a four-seat majority thanks to the resignation of Rep. Chris Stewart (R-Ut.)

But after enough GOP hard-liners rejected all iterations of those proposals, McCarthy pulled out a last-minute stopgap continuing resolution to keep the government open for 45 more days with disaster aid and no Ukraine funding.

That measure, which was presented to Democrats early Saturday with little time to review it and effectively had no strings attached, passed the House 335 to 91, with one Democrat and then only Republicans opposed.

“You guys think I’m scared of a motion to vacate. Go f—ing ahead and do it. I’m not scared,”McCarthy barely clinched the speaker’s gavel back in January after a historically unprecedented marathon 15 votes.

Back then, Republicans had a five-seat majority and McCarthy didn’t have a vote to spare. Gaetz had voted “present” at the time to help him.

Matt Gaetz has accused Kevin McCarthy of violating his deal with Republicans to nab the speaker’s gavel.Ironically, in order for his motion to vacate the chair to be successful, Gaetz will need to lean on Democrat support.

“I will make no deal with Democrats and concede no terms to them. I actually think Democrats should vote against Speaker McCarthy for free,” he said.

McCarthy agreed to lower the threshold to bring forward a motion to vacate to one vote during his grovel for the gavel. The motion will require a majority of votes to be successful.

It remains unclear if Democrats will back the bid to topple McCarthy.

Former Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Sunday urged her fellow Democrats to follow Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Calif.) over how to handle the motion to vacate.Kevin McCarthy has effectively dared Republican renegades to file a motion to oust him.Despite his howling at McCarthy for backing a CR, Gaetz voted for similar bills under the Trump administration.

“I’m five years sober voting for continuing resolutions and I should note that during those years, President Trump was growing the economy,” he said.

Without a CR, the government would’ve shutdown on Saturday at 11:59 pm during the start of fiscal year 2024 because Congress has not passed all 12 appropriations bills to fund the government.

Host Jake Tapper admonished Gaetz over some of his demands during government shutdown negations, including calls to slash funding for those investigating former President Donald Trump.

“That to me is the language is somebody who is looking for clicks and likes and Fox hits — not somebody who actually is trying to reduce the debt,” Tapper chided.

Congress narrowly averted a government shutdown, with very little time to spare Saturday.Gaetz dismissed the critique and underscored the mounting US debt, while decrying the congressional process that led to that.

The Florida Rep. remains a clear minority within the Republican conference, with many moderate members increasingly condemning his actions.

He is rumored to be mulling a future run for Florida governor.

At least one agitated House Republican is considering a push to expel Gaetz if he doesn’t get cleared by his ongoing ethics investigation,In the mean time, McCarthy has sought to plow ahead with consideration of the remaining appropriations bills needed to fully fund the government.

House Republicans’ top-line funding numbers are at odds with what the White House and Democrat-controlled Senate have sought.