Matt Fitzpatrick wins weather-hit Dunhill Links Championship for 1st European tour title in 2 years

England’s Matt Fitzpatrick celebrates with his mother Susan Fitzpatrick after finishing his round on the 18th green during day five of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, Scotland, Monday Oct. 9, 2023. (Steve Welsh/PA via AP)England’s Matt Fitzpatrick plays from the 18th tee during day five of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at St Andrews, Scotland, Monday Oct. 9, 2023.

The 2022 U.S. Open champion shot 6-under 66 on the Old Course at St. Andrews to finish on 19-under-par overall for an event that was reduced to 54 holes after heavy rain wiped out play on Saturday and Sunday.

Play was only possible on Monday after remarkable efforts from the greenkeepers at the three storied Scottish courses hosting the pro-am event — St. Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns — to make them playable. headtopics.com

Large parts of Carnoustie, in particular, were unrecognizable on Sunday and there were still huge swathes of water on some fairways.Luke List makes 45-foot birdie to win 5-way playoff at Sanderson FarmsRyan Fox, a recent winner at the BMW PGA Championship, shot 65 on the Old Course and was tied for second place with Matthew Southgate (66 at St. Andrews) and Marcus Armitage (66 at Carnoustie).

Fitzpatrick, who won the RBC Heritage on the PGA Tour in April, hadn’t won on the European tour since the Andalucia Masters in October 2021. This latest title comes a week after he was part of Europe’s Ryder Cup-winning team in Rome, where he claimed his first point in golf’s biggest show after five straight losses across away matches in 2016 and 2021. headtopics.com

Read more:

AP »

Third round washed out due to heavy rain at Dunhill Links Golf ChampionshipThe third round of the Dunhill Links Golf Championship has been washed out because of heavy rain at St. Andrews, Scotland. Matt Fitzpatrick was one stroke clear of the field after Friday’s second roun

Play at Dunhill Links Championship abandoned for the day. Third round will be final round on MondayHeavy rain in Scotland has caused play at the Dunhill Links Championship to be abandoned for the day again. It was the second straight day that no play was possible at the European tour event held across three of Scotland’s great courses: Kingsbarns, Carnoustie and the Old Course at St. Andrews. The third round has been pushed back to Monday and will be the final round. Matt Fitzpatrick holds a one-shot lead on 13-under par ahead of Scotland’s Grant Forrest and Spain’s Nacho Elvira. English pair

Contrary to Previous Belief – New Study Links Brain Waves Directly to MemoryScience, Space and Technology News 2023

Coin Master Free Spins & Coins Links (October 2023)Today’s working Coin Master free spins and coins links — updated daily! Redeem and collect over 100 free spins and 10 million coins.

Girls Soccer: Results, recaps, photos & links for Saturday, Oct. 7Get the latest New Jersey high school sports news, rankings, schedules, stats, scores, results & athletes info for high school football, soccer, wrestling, basketball, baseball, softball, lacrosse and more at nj.com.

Jeered in Washington by his fellow Republicans, Rep. Matt Gaetz gets cheers back homeThe Florida congressman is proud to be the one to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy. That move hasn't won him any prizes with House Republicans but his constituents want to see more just like it.