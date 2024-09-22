Matilda Djerf's Tranquil 1890s Stockholm Apartment Is a Masterclass in Elegant Minimalism

Matilda Djerf welcomes me into her tranquil 1890s apartment in Stockholm with infectious warmth and enthusiasm. “The moment Rasmus and I walked into this house, we knew it had to be ours,” she says, her eyes lighting up. “I saw the three working fireplaces, each adorned with delicate botanicals, and I just knew… It’s so rare to find features like these intact in Sweden. I suppose this place skipped the whole beige minimalism trend.

” Among her treasures: a golden chandelier created by Svenskt Tenn’s Josef Frank and a 19th-century Bankers Lamp, purchased from the Swedish boutique Sekelskifte. She’s incorporated nods to her personal history at every turn, too. Take the guest bathroom, for instance. “This is where I got to be playful,” she says, with the décor inspired by her grandparents’ summer house.

Matilda Djerf Home Decor Stockholm Swedish Design Apartment Tour

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



voguemagazine / 🏆 715. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Matilda Djerf's Tranquil Stockholm Apartment Is a Stylish Blend of History and ModernitySwedish fashion influencer Matilda Djerf gives us a tour of her beautiful 1890s apartment in Stockholm, showcasing its unique blend of historic charm and modern elegance. The space reflects Djerf's love for Swedish design, travel, and personal history, with carefully curated antiques, playful touches, and a stunning walk-in closet.

Source: VogueRunway - 🏆 705. / 51 Read more »

Matilda Djerf's Tranquil Stockholm Apartment Is A Swedish Design Lover's DreamInside Matilda Djerf's charming 1890s Stockholm apartment, a haven of stylish minimalism infused with personal touches and antique treasures. Explore the designer's cozy sanctuary.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Matilda Djerf's Tranquil 1890s Stockholm ApartmentExplore Matilda Djerf's charming 1890s apartment in Stockholm, where warm minimalism meets elegant design. Discover how she infused her personal style and passion for travel into this peaceful haven.

Source: voguemagazine - 🏆 715. / 51 Read more »

Matilda Djerf's Stockholm Apartment: A Haven of Swedish Charm and Personal TouchesMatilda Djerf, the founder of Djerf Avenue, shares her tranquil 1890s Stockholm apartment with us. Filled with warm minimalism, antique treasures, and personal touches inspired by her travels and family history, this space is a true reflection of her unique style.

Source: VogueRunway - 🏆 705. / 51 Read more »

Matilda Djerf's Stockholm Apartment Is a Celebration of Swedish Design and Personal HistorySwedish influencer Matilda Djerf gives British Vogue a tour of her tranquil 1890s Stockholm apartment, showcasing her passion for design, travel, and vintage finds. The apartment features a mix of warm minimalism and antique treasures, with each room reflecting Djerf's unique style and personality.

Source: VogueRunway - 🏆 705. / 51 Read more »

Matilda Djerf's Stockholm Apartment Is a Masterclass in Effortless EleganceExplore Matilda Djerf's stunning 1890s Stockholm apartment, where her love for Swedish design, travel, and vintage treasures seamlessly blend to create a haven of warmth and tranquility.

Source: VogueRunway - 🏆 705. / 51 Read more »