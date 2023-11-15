Maternity Wards in California Facing Closure Crisis

Maternity wards across California are closing at an alarming rate, with 11 hospitals closing or suspending their labor and delivery departments this year alone. Since 2012, a total of 46 hospitals have stopped offering these services. This trend is concerning for the state's healthcare system and the access to maternal care for Californians.

