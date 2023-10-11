Masters of the Universe Confirms One He-Man Ally Started as a Villain

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning: contains spoilers for Masters of the Universe: Forge of Destiny #2!
Masters of the Universe has confirmed that one of He-Man’s biggest allies started as a villain. In Dark Horse Comics’ Masters of the Universe: Forge of Destiny #2, one of He-Man’s best friends, Dash Shel, lies in a coma thanks to an attack by the evil Skeletor.
Masters of the Universe: Forge of Destiny #2 is written by Tim Seeley and drawn by Eddie Nunez. At the hospital where Dash lies comatose, his mother comes to him, calling him a “human tornado” who rebelled against all that she stood for. She blames herself for Dash’s condition. Later, Evil Lyn visits Dash’s room, overpowering his nurse. headtopics.com
Sy-Klone Is One of He-Man's Best Friends Astute Masters of the Universe fans will recognize Dash as Sy-Klone, a member of the Masters’ team and a staunch ally of He-Man. First introduced into the franchise in 1985, Sy-Klone, like most other characters in the line, originally received little in the way of character development.
Sy-Klone Immediately Becomes a Tragic Figure Sy-Klone has had different origins in different incarnations of the franchise, but Forge of Destiny may be his most twisted yet. Dash was a victim of circumstance, simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Skeletor is responsible for his condition, but the truth has been twisted, and the blame put at the feet of Prince Adam. headtopics.com