Mastercard Announces Instacart and Peacock Rewards Partnership

According to a recent Mastercard survey, 85 percent of American consumers have said they own a rewards credit card, with 95 percent of people noting that redeemable rewards and points are the major deciding factor when choosing a credit card.

Mastercard noted that these reward benefits “strategically impact areas where consumers frequently spend.” These benefits add to the existing Mastercard credit cardholder benefits such as rideshare, shopping and travel with partnerships such as Lyft, ShopRunner and more. headtopics.com

“This new embedded benefit builds on Instacart and Mastercard’s strong partnership, which includes powering shopper credit cards and co-branding our consumer credit card,” said Heather Rivera, vice president of corporate development strategy and partnerships at Instacart.

Additionally, World Mastercard and World Elite Mastercard eligible credit cardholders new to Peacock Premium will receive a $3 statement credit on Peacock Premium monthly streaming subscriptions. Furthermore, all eligible World Elite Mastercard cardholders will receive a $5 statement credit on Peacock Premium+ monthly streaming subscriptions. headtopics.com

