Master Replicas Interview: Darren Epstein on Stargate & Dune Ships

Pop Culture EVP Global Business Development Darren Epstein about the company’s sci-fi collectibles. Epstein discussed making Stargate merchandise and the ongoing appeal of Dune.
Stargate has such a great history to work with. Your agreement includes the original film and everything that came after.
I love that Master Replicas isn’t releasing all the ships at once as it will allow fans’ wallets to not get obliterated. Can you discuss that strategy and why you think it’s the better way to go? What about the Stargate brand excites you the most? Should we expect similar offerings from what we saw with the other brands? headtopics.com
You recently announced a deal to create Dune vehicles, prop replicas, and figures. When can we expect from to see that line begin to drop? Sci-fi has definitely become a great niche for Master Replicas. Can we expect it to go beyond that genre in the future or do you prefer to operate within that space?
For those that are interested but haven’t ordered from Master Replicas yet, what would you suggest they check out first?