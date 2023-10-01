Massive Gen V Death Means The Boys Will Never Replace Homelander Now

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Boys may have flirted with the idea of replacing Homelander as the franchise's premiere supe, but a big death in Gen V all but rules out any chance of that actually...

Nevertheless, Homelander has made plenty of enemies across The Boys' three seasons, and his popularity has waned thanks to a string of increasingly shocking controversies. Even Homelander's invulnerability has been called into question after fights against the likes of Soldier Boy and Queen Maeve. The question of whether Homelander could feasibly be replaced has, therefore, arisen. That job would require not only an immensely powerful supe, but someone with the public appeal and influence inside Vought to usurp Homelander as the biggest dog in the yard, and Gen V's cast introduced the perfect candidate. Until it didn't.

Related: The Boys Season 4: Delays, New Supes & Everything We Know Gen V Teased Golden Boy As A Future Homelander Replacement Patrick Schwarzenegger's Golden Boy was teased, both in-universe and during Gen V's promotional campaign, as a potential replacement for The Boys' Homelander.

Read more:

screenrant »

Man who claimed self-defense faces prison time in teen's fatal punch: 'boys being boys'Deshawn Stafford, 20, faces up to 18 months in prison after he was found guilty of aggravated assault in the 2022 beating death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming.

Cross-country Top 20 for Sept. 29: Big moves as the midpoint of the season nearsHere are the latest edition of the boys and girls Top 20 rankings

Japanese High School Race Canceled After 22 Runners Stung by Killer HornetsThree boys were taken to the hospital, but, luckily, no one sustained serious injuries.

| Let Black boys grow their hairA Texas teenager was suspended for having dreadlocks too long for school rules. His family says it violates a new state law protecting ethnic hairstyles.

Asher Angel Spots Massive Flames In New On Fire Clip [EXCLUSIVE]On Fire is in theaters now.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Boys may have flirted with the idea of replacing Homelander as the franchise's premiere supe, but a big death in Gen V all but rules out any chance of that actually happening. Among the hundreds of supes injected with Compound V that exist in Amazon's The Boys universe, Antony Starr's Homelander is by far the most powerful. Unlike other supes, this thinly-veiled Superman parody was produced from scratch in a Vought lab, making him innately superior. Immense strength aside, Homelander's overbearing patriotism and friendly facade have made him the most powerful man on Earth in terms of influence and fame also.

Nevertheless, Homelander has made plenty of enemies across The Boys' three seasons, and his popularity has waned thanks to a string of increasingly shocking controversies. Even Homelander's invulnerability has been called into question after fights against the likes of Soldier Boy and Queen Maeve. The question of whether Homelander could feasibly be replaced has, therefore, arisen. That job would require not only an immensely powerful supe, but someone with the public appeal and influence inside Vought to usurp Homelander as the biggest dog in the yard, and Gen V's cast introduced the perfect candidate. Until it didn't.

Related: The Boys Season 4: Delays, New Supes & Everything We Know

Gen V Teased Golden Boy As A Future Homelander Replacement Patrick Schwarzenegger's Golden Boy was teased, both in-universe and during Gen V's promotional campaign, as a potential replacement for The Boys' Homelander. The spinoff's marketing emphasized Golden Boy's glowing eyes, good looks, and all-American values, immediately making him the Godolkin University Homecoming King to Vought's Homelander. Even the name "Golden Boy" was picked to demonstrate the character's universal likability. Gen V episode 1 continued the charade, confirming Golden Boy as the school's top-ranked student, and revealing his place in the Seven had already been secured by Coach Brink.

Supposedly destined for the very top, and with only the disgraced duo of A-Train and The Deep as potential rivals, Golden Boy was primed to take Homelander's spot sooner rather than later. Since Golden Boy also had the advantage of not being a serial killer, he inevitably would have won over public hearts and stolen the spotlight from Homelander before long. With a body made of flame, Golden Boy might have been able to compete with Homelander in battle too. Despite being physically weaker, his flames may have negated Homelander's burning laser eyes.

Golden Boy's Death In Gen V Means The Boys Won't Replace Homelander Now By the end of Gen V episode 1, various pieces of Golden Boy's anatomy have been splattered across Godolkin University's campus grounds. Golden Boy's death ends his superhero career on the spot, and with it goes any prospect of The Boys finding a realistic replacement for Homelander. The qualities required to be a candidate for Homelander's throne are many, and Golden Boy is one of precious few supes in Amazon's franchise to tick every box. His demise gives Homelander a reprieve, confirming the Seven leader's position is safe for the foreseeable future.

With Golden Boy gone, Homelander has no obvious challenger in The Boys season 4. Soldier Boy is alive, but disgraced. Queen Maeve is mistakenly presumed dead. Any promising up-and-comer in Vought's ranks is forced to bend the metaphorical knee at Homelander's feet, or else faces the same fate as Supersonic. The only ready-made replacement for Homelander in season 4 appears to be Starlight, whose powers leveled-up at the end of The Boys season 3. Starlight, however, quit Vought and is currently engaged in a left vs. right feud against Homelander, giving her plenty of obstacles to overcome before claiming the title of Earth's number one supe.

1 The Boys Character Can Still Replace Homelander (But Not Yet) The Boys has set up a direct replacement for Homelander, albeit with an almighty catch. Homelander's own son, Ryan Butcher, possesses all of his father's powers. The fact that Ryan's laser eyes could slice through Stormfront, despite her assuring Homelander that his own beams couldn't hurt her, also hints the boy has enough potential to overpower his dad. Raised by his kind mother, Ryan's morality and human perspective also make him the perfect Homelander replacement from an ethical point of view - the kind of Seven leader who could end Vought's controversies and build a genuine, trusting relationship between supes and the wider world.

Related: The Boys Season 2 Finale Hints Ryan Is More Powerful Than Homelander

Unfortunately, Ryan has homework to do first. Still waiting for puberty to hit, Ryan Butcher is a long way off becoming a proper supe, and remains incredibly naive after living an isolated existence with his mother for so many years. As a college student, Gen V's Golden Boy was the perfect age to step-up and take Homelander's position as the public face of Vought and the world's foremost protector. Ryan will need another 10 years or so before reaching that point, so while the boy does indeed carry the potential to become Homelander's replacement, that looks unlikely to happen in The Boys' timeline.