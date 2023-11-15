Massive Fire Under Interstate 10 in Los Angeles Reveals Long Ignored Conditions

The state was long aware of conditions under Interstate 10 where a massive fire Saturday severely damaged the freeway south of downtown Los Angeles — with Caltrans inspectors on site as recently as Oct. 6, according to state officials, tenants and a lawyer for the company leasing the land. The fire was fueled by wood pallets stored under the freeway and is being investigated as an arson.

For years, a pallet distributor, a recycler, a mechanic shop and a garment factory supplier operated between the freeway pillars on East 14th Street a block east of South Alameda Street. Along the perimeters, homeless people camped and lighted fires to keep warm. But the conditions did not raise any apparent alarm bells among state officials who regularly inspected the site. Google Earth photos from January 2023 and March 2022 show dozens of columns of pallets stacked two stories high, amid piles of tires, wood boxes, cardboard and old vehicles, all visible from four streets and a freeway offram

United States Headlines Read more: LATİMES »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10NEWS: Los Angeles Interstate 10 closure prompts state of emergencyJustin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps company. Justin covers anything from politics to sports and entertainment.

Source: 10News | Read more »

SDUT: Los Angeles motorists urged to take public transport after massive fire closes interstateOfficials say Los Angeles motorists should expect traffic snarls as crews assess how much damage was caused by a weekend fire that closed a major elevated interstate near downtown

Source: sdut | Read more »

NBCNEWS: Los Angeles motorists urged to take public transport after massive fire closes interstateos Angeles motorists should expect traffic snarls during the Monday commute as crews assess how much damage was caused by a raging fire over the weekend.

Source: NBCNews | Read more »

WGAL: Los Angeles motorists face traffic snarls as crews assess damage from fire that closed major interstate Los Angeles motorists should expect traffic snarls during the Monday commute as crews assess how much damage was caused by a raging fire over the weekend that closed a major elevated interstate near downtown, officials said.

Source: WGAL | Read more »

CNNBRK: Massive Fire on Interstate 10 in Los Angeles Set Intentionally, Says California GovernorCalifornia Governor Gavin News om announced that the massive fire on Interstate 10 in Los Angeles was intentionally set. The closure of the interstate has caused a crisis in the city known for its traffic problems. An investigation is ongoing to find the suspects.

Source: cnnbrk | Read more »

LADAİLYNEWS: Closure of Interstate 10 in Los Angeles prompts commuters to use MetroSince a large fire has shut down the Interstate 10 near downtown Los Angeles , more commuters may begin using the Metro. Most are calling the closure of the 10 Freeway a nightmare, but some see it as an opportunity to change traveling behavior and alleviate the gridlock. Riders are already waiting for the Metro A line at Union Station in Los Angeles .

Source: ladailynews | Read more »