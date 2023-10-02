Massive fire engulfs police facility in northeastern Egypt, injuring dozens

police facility in northeastern EgyptThe cause of the fire, which ripped through the multistory police headquarters in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia, was not immediately clear.Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq, whose ministry oversees police forces, rushed to the site in the city of Ismailia, about 77 miles northeast of Cairo. He said a committee was set up to investigate the fire., said in a statement that 12 of the injured were treated at the site, while 26 others were taken to hospitals.

The cause of the fire, which ripped through the multistory police headquarters in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia, was not immediately clear. Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq, whose ministry oversees police forces, rushed to the site in the city of Ismailia, about 77 miles northeast of Cairo. He said a committee was set up to investigate the fire., said in a statement that 12 of the injured were treated at the site, while 26 others were taken to hospitals. All but two suffered from breathing difficulties; seven of the injured were treated and discharged, he said.

LIBYAN COAST GUARD BOAT RAMS INTO MIGRANT DINGHY, THROWING 50 INTO MEDITERRANEAN Firefighters ascend a ladder to battle a blaze at the Ismailia Police Headquarters in northeastern Egypt on October 2, 2023.It was not immediately clear how many police were in the building at the time. Local media reported that the police building was severely damaged in the blaze.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Massive home in Montgomery County destroyed by early-morning fireAccording to fire officials, nobody was in the 6,800-square-foot home while it was burning.

Massive early morning fire ravages two San Antonio homes, triggers gas line ruptureSAN ANTONIO - Two home were destroyed during a massive fire early Monday morning.The fire started around 1 a.m. at a home on Lake Bluff near Loop 410.Official

Senior Senate Democrat threatens to block military aid to Egypt on human rights grounds By ReutersSenior Senate Democrat threatens to block military aid to Egypt on human rights grounds

Senate Dem Threatens to Block Military Aid to Egypt on Human RightsThe chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee vowed on Saturday to block military aid and arms sales to Egypt if it does not take concrete steps to improve human rights in the country.

Senate Democrat Threatens to Block More of Military Aid to EgyptThe new chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee could force the Biden administration to reverse its decision to send Egypt $235 million in military assistance.

Fire erupts in a police headquarters in Egypt, injuring at least 14 peopleEgyptian officials say a fire has broken out in a police headquarters in northeastern Egypt, injuring at least 14 people.

police facility in northeastern Egypt

The cause of the fire, which ripped through the multistory police headquarters in the Suez Canal province of Ismailia, was not immediately clear.

Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfiq, whose ministry oversees police forces, rushed to the site in the city of Ismailia, about 77 miles northeast of Cairo. He said a committee was set up to investigate the fire., said in a statement that 12 of the injured were treated at the site, while 26 others were taken to hospitals. All but two suffered from breathing difficulties; seven of the injured were treated and discharged, he said.

LIBYAN COAST GUARD BOAT RAMS INTO MIGRANT DINGHY, THROWING 50 INTO MEDITERRANEAN

Firefighters ascend a ladder to battle a blaze at the Ismailia Police Headquarters in northeastern Egypt on October 2, 2023.It was not immediately clear how many police were in the building at the time. Local media reported that the police building was severely damaged in the blaze.

Videos circulating on social media shows flames and black smoke pouring out of the building. The state-run MENA news agency said firefighters managed to put out the fire after several hours.

Safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths. In August 2022, a fire at aLast year, there were more than 49,300 fires in Egypt, resulting in 203 deaths and injuries to 855 people, according to the country’s official statistics agency.

Get all the stories you need-to-know from the most powerful name in news delivered first thing every morning to your inbox