Massive entertainment center takes over former historic Fort Monmouth Commissary in Oceanport

Baseline Social — a new entertainment center with virtual golf, food and drinks — opened in the former Fort Monmouth Commissary in Oceanport, N.J. on Sept. 28.five virtual golf bays with several virtual golf courses and a 640-square-foot screen for sports watchers. Monthly memberships for golf bays are available for purchase, as well.
Baseline Social also offers 13 other virtual games, including football, bocce and a dodge ball game called Zombie Dodgeball. Some of the entertainment center’s dining options include vegetable, chicken, shrimp and steak fried rice, stir-fry steak and seafood.
The three bars — two indoor and one outdoor — serve 12 draft beers, a variety of international and local bottled and canned beer, and an extensive cocktail list.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. headtopics.com
Man shot, injured while driving down east Fort Worth street, police sayThe victim was struck on the temple and taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Fort Worth police say. No arrests have been announced.