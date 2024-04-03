Massive Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Killing at Least 9

Taiwan turned into hell on Earth Wednesday morning as a massive earthquake rocked the island off China, killing at least 9 people and injuring over 900 more, while leaving dozens trapped. Local Taiwanese officials said the tremors registered 7.4 on the Richter scale, making it the most powerful quake to hit the island in 25 years with its nearly 24 million residents. The shocks were also felt in the capital of Taipei.

But Hualien County – located on the island's east coast -- appeared to be hardest hit by the quake, decimating the county's infrastructure. Photos showed main roads and tunnels reduced to rubble. Numerous people were reportedly trapped inside one of the underpasses. Other footage captured a dense cloud of smoke rising over Hualien as well as commuters stopped on a bridge that was swaying.reported three of the dead were hikers struck by falling rocks in a tourist area called Taroko Gorge. Tumbling rocks also killed a truck driver traveling on Suhua Highwa

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TMZ / 🏆 379. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Massive Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Buildings CollapseTaiwan was rocked by a massive earthquake that collapsed buildings and prompted tsunami advisories from Japan and the Philippines. TSMC spokesperson confirms all personnel are safe and work will resume after further inspections.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

'They’ll get through this:' Massive 7.4 magnitude earthquake strikes TaiwanRyan is stoked to be in San Diego! He’s coming to the area from Sacramento. So, he only had to shuffle his area codes around a little bit, trading the 916 for the 619.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Powerful earthquake hits Taiwan, causing casualties and injuriesAt least four people were killed and 711 others were injured when a powerful preliminary magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan Wednesday, the Taiwanese government said. The earthquake hit just before 8 a.m. local time, with an epicenter near Hualien, a city on the eastern coast. The four deaths, which were all in Hualien, were confirmed in a noon update, which also said there had been another 57 injuries reported across the island, according to Taiwan's National Fire Agency and the EMIC in Taipei. By 2 p.m., the number of injuries had climbed to 711, with another 77 people said to be trapped under rubble, emergency officials said. At least 317 of the injured were in Taipei and New Taipei City, cities about 80 to 100 miles from the epicenter, officials said. A five-story house and another building in Hualien, Taiwan, collapsed

Source: ABC7 - 🏆 67. / 68 Read more »

Strongest Earthquake in a Quarter Century Hits Taiwan, Killing FourThe strongest earthquake in a quarter century rocked the island during the morning rush hour on Wednesday, damaging buildings and causing the deaths of four people.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Triggers TsunamiEarly Wednesday, the entire island of Taiwan was struck by a powerful earthquake, resulting in building collapses and a tsunami hitting southern Japanese islands. Four fatalities were reported in Hualien County, the epicenter of the quake. Three hikers also lost their lives in rockslides near the offshore epicenter. The earthquake's magnitude was recorded as 7.2 by Taiwan's earthquake monitoring agency and 7.4 by the U.S. Geological Survey. This is the largest earthquake in Taiwan since 1999.

Source: FOX26Houston - 🏆 448. / 53 Read more »

Powerful Earthquake Hits Taiwan, Injuring DozensAt least 62 people were injured when a powerful preliminary magnitude 7.4 earthquake struck Taiwan. Several buildings collapsed and there was damage to highways and roads. Tsunami warnings were issued but have since been lifted.

Source: abc13houston - 🏆 255. / 63 Read more »