Massive Discount on Fallout Game Bundle

If you find yourself looking to play some Fallout games in the wake of Prime Video's TV series based on the franchise releasing, a new, cheap bundle might be exactly what you're looking for. Over this past weekend, a massive rise was seen in player counts for a litany of different Fallout entries. Now, those player totals might end up shooting even higher thanks to a phenomenal sale associated with the property.

Over on Fanatical, a new collection containing every mainline game in the Fallout series has been offered up at a staggering discount of 82%. Normally, this package would retail for $139.95 but its price has now been slashed all the way down to $24.99 for the remainder of the month. The only caveat with this deal is that the games included are only available on PC, which means that those on Xbox and PlayStation consoles can't take advantage of the offer.

Are you going to look to buy this Fallout bundle on Fanatical while it's still live? And if so, which Fallout entry do you see yourself playing first out of the seven that are included in the collection? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments section or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.

