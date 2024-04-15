Massive Deconstruction Effort Underway to Remove Collapsed Key Bridge

A backhoe with demolition shears bends a recovered steel truss of the collapsed Key Bridge on Monday in Sparrows Point, Md. At roughly 450 tons, the hulking piece of the ruined Francis Scott Key Bridge weighed nearly as much as two Statues of Liberty.

Hundreds of engineers, workers and divers have rushed to the scene of what some say could be the most expensive disaster in maritime history, in which six people are presumed to have perished. Authorities have recovered the bodies of four. “There’s a lot of debris — a lot of rebar, a lot of concrete,” Bianchi said. “A lot of the time for a first dive we don’t know what dangers are down there, so we have to be methodical and slow.”

The Chesapeake 1000 floated the dangling wreckage to Sparrows Point, an industrial stretch of Baltimore’s waterfront, which was home to a shuttered Bethlehem Steel plant that provided steel for the span in the 1970s. The bridge had come full circle.

Key Bridge Deconstruction Maryland Maritime Disaster Port Of Baltimore

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



washingtonpost / 🏆 95. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse live updates: Ship hits key bridge in BaltimoreThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Source: NBCNewsHealth - 🏆 707. / 51 Read more »

Baltimore Key bridge collapse live updates: Massive crane heads to crash site to aid cleanupEfforts are underway to remove the wreckage of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. Officials said reopening the Port of Baltimore is the top priority.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 95. / 72 Read more »

Massive effort to clear Key Bridge wreckage beginsWorkers began clearing wreckage of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge on Saturday, officials said, with crews cutting massive steel trusses.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

Massive Clean-up of Collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge in BaltimoreA large crane in Baltimore, Maryland will assist in the clean-up of the collapsed Francis Scott Key Bridge. The investigation into the deadly collapse is focused on the circumstances leading up to it and whether federal laws were followed.

Source: fox28columbus - 🏆 249. / 63 Read more »

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses, Raising Concerns About Bridge DesignThe collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore has raised concerns about the design of bridges and their ability to withstand impacts from cargo ships. Civil engineers have been trying to prevent such failures for years, but it is uncertain if the available solutions are sufficient.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse in Baltimore triggers memories of past bridge disastersTuesday's collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge following a ship strike brought back memories of people who survived previous bridge collapses.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »