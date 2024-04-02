Massive Data Breach Exposes Personal Information of Millions of AT&T Customers

Millions of current and former AT&T customers learned over the weekend that hackers have likely stolen their personal information and are sharing it on the dark web. AT&T on Saturday said it doesn't know if the massive data breach 'originated from AT&T or one of its vendors,' but that it has 'launched a robust investigation' into what caused the incident. The data breach is the latest cyberattack AT&T has experienced since a leak in January of 2023, that affected 9 million users.

By contrast, Saturday's much larger breach impacts 73 million current and former AT&T account holders. AT&T has seen several data breaches over the years that range in size and impact. Until more details of the investigation arise, here's what customers should know about the most recent data breach.How many people were impacted by the AT&T data breach?AT&T said the breach on Saturday affects about 7.6 million current and 65.4 million former AT&T customer

Millions of customers' data found on dark web in latest AT&T data breachThe provider says it has reset the passcodes of the current account holders whose data was compromised as it investigates the leak, the latest in a string of telecommunications company data breaches.

