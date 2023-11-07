Massive Building Growth Presents Investment Opportunity

To accommodate that influx of city dwellers, the world will have to add the equivalent of an entire New York City to the world every month for 40 years, the biggest wave of building growth in human history. As the globe works to decarbonize, that growth also represents a massive opportunity for investors, says Sadek Wahba, the founder and chairman of I Squared Capital, a global infrastructure management company that manages around $40 billion worth of investments.

