Massacre in the desert: Survivors describe Hamas’ Israeli music festival attack

Young partygoers danced through the night and into the morning in the Negev desert near the Gaza border, part of a hauntingly serene landscape — open fields dotted with villages and farms. The area has inspired artists and been a destination for tourists and students alike.

In this video, an unidentified woman is heard asking, “We have to exit for security? But why? What happened?”“There was loud music with a bass, so you can’t hear anything around it,” Beer said. “ I looked at the sky and it looked like fireworks. I saw the security running into the area of the dance floor.

“The place emptied out and we started to understand that something happened,” said Gueta, a festivalgoer who said he fled along with a group of people to nearby bushes. “They were going tree by tree and shooting,” said Gili Yoskovich, who hid on the ground under the cover of pomelo trees. “People were dying all around.” headtopics.com

In this video posted by South First Responders, Hamas terrorists appear to kick a man on the ground outside a bunker. A terrorist throws a grenade into the bunker, sending an unidentified person fleeing.Eitan Halley, 28, was one of those in a bunker. He said some of his friends and strangers who were hiding with him were kidnapped, shot or blown up by grenades.

“The most terrifying thing is her voice and the horror look on her face. You can see the horror of her saying, ‘I don’t wanna die,’” said Yan Gorjalstan, who is Argamani’s friend and a paramedic who was inundated that day with emergency calls.“We just kept hoping and sometimes you see an illusion. You think you see a car, but it's not. headtopics.com

In this video, an unidentified woman crouches in shrubs as festival security guards are seen with handguns drawn.Some of those who made it onto the road drove straight into an ambush and came face-to-face with Hamas gunmen, who shot indiscriminately into cars.

