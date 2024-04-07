Massachusetts Republicans Oust Ron Kaufman as National Committeeman

Massachusetts Republicans have ousted Ron Kaufman , the former treasurer for the Republican National Committee, from his post as a national committeeman . Kaufman was defeated by Brad Wyatt in a narrow 37-35 vote at a Republican State Committee meeting.

Kaufman will continue serving as national committeeman until the July convention in Milwaukee.

