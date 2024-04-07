Massachusetts Man Reunited with Rescuers After Heart Attack

A 59-year-old Massachusetts man who had a heart attack while jogging was reunited with the first responders and good Samaritans who saved his life. John Hogan expressed his gratitude for the strangers who came together to help him.

Photos show Hogan with members of the Raynham Fire and Police Departments and the two good Samaritans. Hogan was found unconscious in the road and paramedics used a defibrillator to revive him.

Massachusetts Heart Attack Jogging Reunion First Responders Good Samaritans

