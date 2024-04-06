Massachusetts Man Reunited with First Responders Who Saved His Life After Heart Attack

A 59-year-old Massachusetts man who had a heart attack while jogging was reunited with the first responders and good Samaritans who saved his life. John Hogan experienced the medical incident on March 10 and was pleased to meet the people who gave him a second chance at life.

Photos show Hogan smiling with members of the Raynham Fire and Police Departments and the two good Samaritans. It's amazing that people have come together to help someone they don't know personally.

Massachusetts Man Heart Attack Jogging First Responders Good Samaritans Reunion

