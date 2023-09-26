Massachusetts lawmakers unveil sweeping $1 billion tax relief package

Massachusetts lawmakers have unveiled a package aimed at delivering $561 million in tax reductions during the current fiscal year through a slew of credits and other steps. Democratic Senate President Karen Spilka called the proposal historic. “It is the largest bipartisan legislative tax relief proposal in over a generation,” Spilka said.

“This tax relief bill will help alleviate many, many financial burdens that our families, our seniors, our renters face and put real dollars in their pockets.”

A low-income household with two children will see its tax refund check increase by more than $1,000 if the bill becomes law, she said.House Speaker Ronald Mariano, a fellow Democrat, also praised the bill, in particular the provision that strengthens from $1,200 to $2,400 the maximum senior circuit breaker tax credit, a refundable credit for senior citizens based on real estate taxes or rent paid on residential property owned or rented as a principal residence.

“It’s one of the greatest programs that we’ve ever come up with in my time involved in the state where you can actually get money to stay in your house, even if you don’t pay state taxes,” Mariano said. headtopics.com

The bill is expected to be voted on Wednesday in the House and Thursday in the Senate.

If approved, the next stop is Gov. Maura Healey’s office for her signature.

Healey called tax relief essential for making Massachusetts “more affordable, competitive and equitable.”

“This is a comprehensive package that delivers relief to families and businesses, including through our proposed Child and Family Tax Credit,” Healey said in a written statement. “I look forward to reviewing the details.”in February. Her proposal would have eliminated the tax for estates valued up to $3 million. Massachusetts is one of just 12 states with an estate tax.

