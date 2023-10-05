Massachusetts lawmakers propose new gun crackdowns

A bill that would ban individuals from carrying a gun into a person’s home without their permission — and require key gun components be serialized and registered with the state — was unveiled by Massachusetts House lawmakers Thursday. The bill would create new laws that bar firing guns at or near homes and outlaw carrying firearms while intoxicated.

A bill that would ban individuals from carrying a gun into a person’s home without their permission — and require key gun components be serialized and registered with the state — was unveiled by Massachusetts House lawmakers Thursday. The bill would create new laws that bar firing guns at or near homes and outlaw carrying firearms while intoxicated. It would also prohibit carrying firearms in schools, polling places and government buildings. The proposal includes an enhanced system to track firearms used in crimes to help curb the flow of illegal guns into the state. It would also modernize the existing firearm registration system while increasing the availability of firearm data for academic and policy use, lawmakers said. MASSACHUSETTS GOV. MAURA HEALEY SIGNS $1 BILLION TAX RELIEF PACKAGE The bill is in part a response to a 2022 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense. 'While the Commonwealth annually ranks as one of the safest states in the entire country from gun violence, the Supreme Court’s Bruen decision nullified existing components of our gun laws that have made Massachusetts safer,' said House Speaker Ronald Mariano. LIBERAL BOSTON POLS VOTE DOWN FUNDING ELITE POLICE UNIT AMID RISING CRIME, LEAVING COMMISSIONER 'DUMBFOUNDED' Gun rights advocates pushed back against the bill. 'It’s a train wreck,' said Jim Wallace, executive director of the Gun Owners’ Action League. 'It’s a complete re-write of the gun laws. They claimed they were trying to make the gun laws compliant with Bruen but they went in the opposite direction.' The bill will be the subject of a public hearing next week at the Massachusetts Statehouse. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The state Senate has yet to release their version of a gun bill. It will be up to both Democratic-led chambers to hammer out single bill to ship to Democratic Gov. Maura Healey's desk for her signature before it can become law.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Massachusetts college president resigns amid accusations of sexual misconduct at Coast Guard AcademyNichols College President Glenn Sulmasy resigned Tuesday.

Halloween galore: Massachusetts dad installs extravagant holiday decorations in his front yardA local Massachusetts architect has taken Halloween holiday decorating to the next level. See his large creations — one of them stands 22 feet high in the front yard.

Massachusetts partners with neighbors on offshore wind developmentGov. Maura Healey announced Wednesday that leaders in Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut struck an agreement to solicit offshore wind power together, giving more flexibility to states and wind developers.

Police in Holyoke, Massachusetts are investigating after multiple people were reported shotPolice in Holyoke, Massachusetts, say multiple people were reportedly shot Wednesday afternoon in the downtown area of Holyoke, Massachusetts

Infant dies after pregnant bystander struck in shooting at Massachusetts intersection: OfficialsThree male suspects are in custody, officials said.

Massachusetts shooting: pregnant woman shot, baby died after deliveryAuthorities say the baby of a pregnant woman who was shot in the western Massachusetts city of Holyoke following a fight on a downtown street was delivered at a hospital and died. The Hampden District Attorney’s Office says the woman, who was not involved in the fight, was shot Wednesday while seated on a bus and taken to a hospital in critical condition. Her baby was delivered in need of emergency treatment but did not survive. Authorities say police responded to the shooting at 12:38 p.m. and believe three males were involved in an altercation. The District Attorney's Office says all involved suspects are believed to have been identified, taken to hospitals and are in custody.