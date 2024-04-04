Massachusetts is the Highest-Earning State in the US

But the state where workers earn the highest median annual wage is actually Massachusetts , where the median income as of 2023 is about $60,690, according to theWorkers in the District of Columbia have a higher annual median wage at $84,450, but Massachusetts is the highest-earning state .earn higher salaries. The state is home to booming biotechnology and engineering hubs, which are well-known industries for high-paying jobs .

The Northeast is a high-earning region, home to five of the 10 states with the highest median annual wages, including Massachusetts. The West Coast contributes two of the highest-earning states — No. 2 Washington and No. 10 California — to the top 1

