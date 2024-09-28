Mass State Police Recruit Dies During Boxing Training, Family Demands Answers

Massachusetts State Police Command Staff and over 180 recruits from the 90th Recruit Training Troop stand in formation outside Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel in Worcester, Mass, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, for police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia, who died during a boxing training exercise. A large law enforcement presence turned out in Worcester on Saturday to honor a state police recruit who died after becoming unresponsive during a training exercise.on Sept.
Delgado-Garcia’s funeral happened against a backdrop of calls for accountability that have spread beyond his family. Latino Law Enforcement Group of Boston and Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston have both issued public statements calling for transparency about the investigation into Delgado-Garcia’s death.
Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.
Massachusetts State Police Recruit Death Boxing Training Investigation Accountability
