Mass State Police Recruit Dies During Boxing Training, Family Demands Answers

Massachusetts State Police Command Staff and over 180 recruits from the 90th Recruit Training Troop stand in formation outside Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel in Worcester, Mass, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, for police recruit Enrique Delgado-Garcia, who died during a boxing training exercise. A large law enforcement presence turned out in Worcester on Saturday to honor a state police recruit who died after becoming unresponsive during a training exercise.on Sept.

Delgado-Garcia’s funeral happened against a backdrop of calls for accountability that have spread beyond his family. Latino Law Enforcement Group of Boston and Lawyers for Civil Rights in Boston have both issued public statements calling for transparency about the investigation into Delgado-Garcia’s death.

Massachusetts State Police and the Massachusetts Office of the Attorney General did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Saturday.

Massachusetts State Police Recruit Death Boxing Training Investigation Accountability

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



AP / 🏆 728. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Rebuilding Pac-12 adding Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego StateThe Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday that Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego State will become new members as the conference rebuilds.

Source: CBSLA - 🏆 552. / 51 Read more »

Pac-12 conference adds Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and San Diego StateSenior Breaking News Reporter

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

Pac-12 adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State, San Diego State in 2026The Pac-12 is adding Boise State, Fresno State, Colorado State and San Diego State from the Mountain West, starting in 2026.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State to Join Pac-12The Pac-12 Conference announced the addition of Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and San Diego State as new members. The four universities, currently in the Mountain West Conference, will join Oregon State and Washington State on July 1, 2026.

Source: KPIXtv - 🏆 443. / 53 Read more »

Premier In-State Recruit Watches NC State Football Battle CatamountsHeralded safety Marquis Bryant is in the house for the NC State football season opener.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »

Massachusetts State Police recruit dies after being injured while boxing at academyA Massachusetts State Police recruit who was critically injured during a training exercise at the academy in New Braintree has died.

Source: CBSNews - 🏆 87. / 68 Read more »