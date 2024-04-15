Mass shooting in New Orleans leaves one dead and 11 injured

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left one woman dead and 11 others hurt on Sunday night. /Gray News) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left one woman dead and 11 others hurt on Sunday night.
Police confirmed the shooting happened around 11:56 p.m. on Sunday in the 800 block of South Peters Street near The Republic NOLA. Officers said they found a woman, whose age and identity were not disclosed, fatally wounded on the sidewalk and other victims shot.According to police, EMS arrived on the scene and took some victims to a hospital while other victims arrived at the hospital in private vehicles.The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Currently, investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person involved in this incident, as well as a motive.
New Orleans Mass Shooting Investigation Death Injuries
