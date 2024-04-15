Mass shooting in New Orleans leaves one dead and 11 injured

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left one woman dead and 11 others hurt on Sunday night. /Gray News) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a mass shooting that left one woman dead and 11 others hurt on Sunday night.

Police confirmed the shooting happened around 11:56 p.m. on Sunday in the 800 block of South Peters Street near The Republic NOLA. Officers said they found a woman, whose age and identity were not disclosed, fatally wounded on the sidewalk and other victims shot.According to police, EMS arrived on the scene and took some victims to a hospital while other victims arrived at the hospital in private vehicles.The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the victim and conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. Currently, investigators are in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person involved in this incident, as well as a motive.Prosecutors seek $3,000 fine against Trump over social media posts that they say violate gag order

New Orleans Mass Shooting Investigation Death Injuries

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FOX10News / 🏆 581. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Postdoctoral Fellow-Proteomics/Mass Spectrometry - New Orleans, Louisiana job with Tulane University School of Medicine (SOM)Location: Tulane University School of Medicine, New Orleans, LA, USA Department: Biochemistry and Molecular Biology Tulane University School of Medicine, located in the city of New Orleans, LA, is a world-leading center for medical research and innovation. Under the guidance of the Principal Investigator, Dr.

Source: Nature - 🏆 64. / 68 Read more »

1 killed, 11 hurt in mass shooting near New Orleans nightclubThe shooting killed one woman and injured 11 others just before midnight.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

Billy 'The Exterminator' reveals how to get rid of stoner rats plaguing New OrleansReality TV star Billy 'The Exterminator' says officials could remove pot-eating rats from a New Orleans police department by using zinc phosphide on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Former Ohio State Defensive End Chase Young Expected to Sign With New Orleans SaintsFormer Ohio State defensive end is expected to sign a one-year contract with the New Orleans Saints worth $13 million.

Source: 11W - 🏆 384. / 55 Read more »

Nicki Minaj’s New Orleans Concert Canceled Hours Before ShowtimeNicki Minaj is following doctor’s orders and is canceling her New Orleans show after feeling sick

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Nicki Minaj Postpones Pink Friday Tour Stop in New Orleans Due to IllnessNicki Minaj has postponed her New Orleans show date on the Pink Friday World Tour, according to a statement by the Smoothie King Center.

Source: billboard - 🏆 112. / 63 Read more »