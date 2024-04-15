Maserati Unveils First Luxury EV Convertible: GranCabrio Folgore

At last, electric horsepower with some wind in your hair to go with it. Today in the seaside town of Rimini, Italy, Maserati unveiled its latest all-electric machine: the long-awaited GranCabrio Folgore. Claiming the title “first luxury EV convertible,' the GranCabrio Folgore made its debut with the usual Maserati panache, including a celebrity Italian DJ. The Italian brand is serious about this vehicle.
Weighing in at more than 5,100 pounds, the convertible rides on a platform adaptable to ICE or EV, herefitted with a “T-Bone” battery pack. Impressively, the designers say no power is sacrificed at the droptop altar, and the difference in weight between the GranTurismo Folgore and GranCabrio Folgore is a mere 176 pounds. The automaker says it looked at the entirety of the vehicle, including its interior materials, to ensure the difference was slight.
Maserati Luxury EV Convertible Grancabrio Folgore Electric Vehicle Formula E Speed Design
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: autocar - 🏆 93. / 67 Read more »
Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »
Source: CARandDRIVER - 🏆 576. / 51 Read more »
Source: RoadandTrack - 🏆 577. / 51 Read more »
Source: AutoweekUSA - 🏆 229. / 63 Read more »
2025 Maserati Grecale Folgore First Drive: Electric Shock ResetMaserati’s future starts now, with its first all-electric SUV.
Source: MotorTrend - 🏆 230. / 63 Read more »