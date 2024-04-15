Maserati Unveils First Luxury EV Convertible: GranCabrio Folgore

At last, electric horsepower with some wind in your hair to go with it. Today in the seaside town of Rimini, Italy, Maserati unveiled its latest all-electric machine: the long-awaited GranCabrio Folgore. Claiming the title “first luxury EV convertible,' the GranCabrio Folgore made its debut with the usual Maserati panache, including a celebrity Italian DJ. The Italian brand is serious about this vehicle.

Weighing in at more than 5,100 pounds, the convertible rides on a platform adaptable to ICE or EV, herefitted with a “T-Bone” battery pack. Impressively, the designers say no power is sacrificed at the droptop altar, and the difference in weight between the GranTurismo Folgore and GranCabrio Folgore is a mere 176 pounds. The automaker says it looked at the entirety of the vehicle, including its interior materials, to ensure the difference was slight.

