Maserati Introduces New GranCabrio Folgore Electric Convertible

Maserati has introduced the new GranCabrio Folgore. The electric convertible features a tri-motor powertrain producing up to 818 hp and 996 lb-ft of torque. The car has a WLTP range of between 260 and 278 miles. If you’re still waiting on the second-generation Tesla Roadster, you might want to keep an open mind and check out the Maserati GranCabrio Folgore. It’s a gorgeous electric convertible that promises to turn you on.

Other highlights include a standard neck warmer, a Sonus faber audio system, and a digital clock that offers three different skins as well as accelerator, compass, G-force meter, and stopwatch displays. The interior is extensively customizable and can be equipped with sustainable materials such as Econyl. It’s a “regenerated nylon” material that is made from things such as recycled fishing nets and carpets. Motivation is provided by a 92.5 kWh battery pack that feeds a tri-motor powertrain.

