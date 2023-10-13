Marysville schools reverse decision to cancel Halloween festivities, costumes after parent reactions

"After careful consideration, it has been decided that Halloween celebrations will not be permitted during school hours. This includes wearing costumes at school during the school day for students and staff members.

Our priority is to ensure that schools remain inclusive, safe, and welcoming spaces for everyone. By refraining from Halloween celebrations during school hours, we can better maintain an environment where each and every student feels safe, comfortable, and valued.

Anita Taylor, a Tulalip mom, raised all her kids in the Marysville School. Taylor shared that the change took her by surprise. She recalled Halloween parties at school have been a tradition for at least the past three decades. headtopics.com

"It hit a nerve for me that I couldn’t be quiet about," said Taylor. "I told my granddaughter, and she just started bawling in my car. So, I was angry, and I took it to Facebook.""It was instant, I mean there were hundreds of comments that I couldn’t even read they were coming so fast," said Taylor.

Within roughly an hour of that initial email and Taylor’s reactionary post, the district sent out a second email. This notice to parents and staff read in part: "Thank you for your feedback regarding the District's initial decision to consider prohibiting wearing Halloween costumes during school hours on October 31. Upon further investigation and feedback, this decision is being reversed. Costumes will be allowed. Guidelines for costumes will follow soon. headtopics.com

The Marysville School District declined to speak with FOX 13 on camera. They emailed a statement which reads: "School districts in our state and around the country have been moving away from allowing Halloween celebrations. We, the Marysville School District, followed suit. The District believes that school should be academically and socially enriching, and feedback from the community and staff affirmed this.

