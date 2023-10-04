Maryland seeks a program-defining win at No. 4 Ohio State

Taulia Tagovailoa has led Maryland to a 5-0 record entering its game Saturday at Ohio State.

Never miss a goal or a touchdown. Sign up for Sports Alerts to receive email alerts on major sports news as soon as it breaks. The Terrapins instead devoted all of their attention to Indiana, a potential trap scenario that never unfolded when the outcome, thanks to crisp execution in the first quarter, became all but certain by halftime on the way to a 44-17 win that kept Maryland undefeated heading into one of its most meaningful games in years.

“Not one person [last week] said a word about who we’re playing this week,” Locksley said. “Ohio State didn’t come up one time, and to me that shows the maturity, I think, of this team. headtopics.com

A win also would secure bowl eligibility for Maryland and extend its best start since 2001, when the Terrapins, then a member of the ACC, opened 7-0 on the way to a 10-2 record and a berth in the Orange Bowl. Locksley was an assistant on that staff, serving as running backs coach and recruiting coordinator under Ralph Friedgen.

