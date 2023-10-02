Maryland schools superintendent will keep his salary after leaving post

Mohammed Choudhury is seen during a 2022 interview about the upcoming academic year and the first 12 months of his tenure as Maryland’s schools superintendent. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)Maryland Schools Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury will resign by Friday and become a senior policy adviser to the state Board of Education, keeping his more than $325,000 salary and receiving permission to consult with outside entities, state officials announced Friday.

The board has scrambled to put together a new leadership team at the state Education Department after Choudhury, who became superintendent in 2021 and was expected to be appointed to a second term, suddenly lost support this month from a majority of the 14-member board because of the way he ran the department and interacted with other state officials. (In Maryland, the Board of Education hires the superintendent, and the governor appoints members to that board; Democratic Gov. Wes Moore has appointed six so far.)Choudhury did not respond to Washington Post queries for this article.

Choudhury will keep his salary — $326,000 this year, after starting in 2021 at $310,000 and receiving two cost-of-living increases — until June 30, when his first term was set to expire, or earlier if he obtains “other employment,” accordingreleased by the board. He will be permitted to do consulting work with board approval. The agreement said, “The State Board acknowledges the superb work Mr.

Maryland schools chief criticized for ‘toxic’ work style, management

State Sen. Nancy J. King (D-Montgomery), the chair of the education subcommittee of the Senate Budget and Taxation Committee and a vocal critic of Choudhury’s dealings with the legislature, said she was pleased with the board’s decision to retain Choudhury in an advisory capacity, describing it as “the best way he could land. We’ll still have his services, and he’s not out the door.”“I don’t have any problem with it,” she said. “He’s really smart and he knows education policy, and he’ll be working under the state board; they will be supervising him.”against him that included the creation of a “toxic” work environment, a pattern of micromanagement that held up important work, and an inability to communicate with legislators. Fox45 News ran a story about Choudhury’s use of an encryption app to message staff members and others even though he said publicly he did not use one. Moore made public comments last month expressing dissatisfaction with Choudhury’s tenure.

During Choudhury’s tenure, dozens of veterans left the department and school district leaders around the state complained quietly that guidance about grant programs and implementation of the reform program, known as the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, was confusing and often late. Choudhury had said that workers who left could not embrace change.

Maryland schools chief withdraws from contract extension after troubled tenure

Like Choudhury, Lawson has never been the superintendent of a district or a state agency. Lawson, who was named to the transition team on Tuesday and then acting schools superintendent, was hired in 2016 as deputy state superintendent by then-Superintendent Karen B. Salmon after working as an assistant superintendent in Charles County. At the time of her hiring, Lawson had nearly 30 years of experience in Maryland education as a teacher, vice principal, and principal of schools in Charles and Calvert counties.

