Maryland puts together a complete game against Indiana to stay undefeated

Midway through the third quarter early Saturday evening, Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton turned his head into the glare of the sun peeking through thinning cloud cover, raised both arms high above his head and tracked the football into his hands...

Felton logged game highs of seven catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns as part of an offense that amassed 472 yards in front of an announced crowd of 38,181 at SECU Stadium. Graduate student Jeshaun Jones added six receptions for 121 yards for the third 100-yard receiving game of his career.

A defensive stand on fourth down led to the Terrapins’ fourth touchdown in the first half and a 27-3 lead going into the locker room. The scoring play came on Felton’s third touchdown reception of the half, this one for nine yards on a dart from Tagovailoa to the back of the end zone. Kicker Jack Howes, however, missed the point after attempt.Felton became the first player in school history with three receiving touchdowns in the first half. The junior from Stone Bridge High came into the game with two career touchdowns, both last season.“It was just us kind of, like, making plays,” said Felton, who dedicated the game to his mother on her birthday. “Practice this week was very good.

Read more:

washingtonpost »

Game Day Prediction, 3 Keys for Indiana Against MarylandIndiana football faces Maryland on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET inside SECU Stadium in College Park, Md. Here are my three keys to the game for Indiana, plus a score prediction at the bottom.

Behind career days from Tagovailoa, Felton, Maryland pours it on early in rout of IndianaMaryland three scored touchdowns on three of its first four drives, Taulia Tagovailoa set a career high with five touchdown passes —three of them to Tai Felton— and the Terrapins stepped on the gas early and sped away from Indiana 44-17.

Skull Session: Joel Klatt Teases Ohio State-Penn State on Big Noon, Coaches Add Flavor to College Football and Urban Meyer Breaks Down Ohio State's Final Drive to Beat Notre DameJoel Klatt teases Ohio State-Penn State will be on Big Noon, coaches add flavor to college football and Urban Meyer breaks down the Buckeyes game-winning TD drive.

Wawa plans to open stores in Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana by 2025160 new locations are set to open in those states in the next 8 to 10 years, as Wawa continues to expand beyond the East Coast.

Tagovailoa's big game helps Maryland improve to 5-0 with 44-17 rout of Indiana; Ohio State up nextTaulia Tagovailoa threw for 352 yards and accounted for all six Maryland touchdowns, leading the Terrapins to a 44-17 rout of Indiana and their first 5-0 start since 2001.

Gov. Holcomb breaks ground on $1.2 billion Indiana state prison that will replace 2 othersThe new Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County, when finished, will replace the existing facility in Michigan City.

Midway through the third quarter early Saturday evening, Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton turned his head into the glare of the sun peeking through thinning cloud cover, raised both arms high above his head and tracked the football into his hands for a leaping 46-yard reception against visiting Indiana.The acrobatic catch with a defender draped to his side landed the Terrapins at the 3-yard line. On the ensuing snap, quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa found tight end Dylan Wade for his fourth touchdown pass of the game, removing all doubt on the way to a 44-17 win in Maryland’s Big Ten home opener.

Career-best games for both Tagovailoa and Felton highlighted a handful of outsize showings for the undefeated Terrapins, who, with a trip to fourth-ranked Ohio State looming, moved to 5-0 for the first time since 2001 and to 2-0 in the Big Ten for the first time since they joined the conference in 2014.Tagovailoa accounted for a career-best six total touchdowns for Maryland, which stretched its winning streak to seven games for the first time since 2003-04. The redshirt senior finished 24-for-34 passing with 352 yards and five touchdowns, another personal single-game high, without an interception.

Felton logged game highs of seven catches for 134 yards and three touchdowns as part of an offense that amassed 472 yards in front of an announced crowd of 38,181 at SECU Stadium. Graduate student Jeshaun Jones added six receptions for 121 yards for the third 100-yard receiving game of his career.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this team,” Terrapins Coach Michael Locksley said. “They’re a really close-knit group that just plays. I thought today was probably the most complete that we’ve played in all three phases. Started fast, finished strong, played to our standard, and usually if we play to our standard, we come up with a win.”Maryland added to a school record by scoring at least 31 points for a fifth consecutive game to start the season. It also set another program record with a fifth straight win by at least 18 points to begin the year, backed by a defense that did not permit a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

A defensive stand on fourth down led to the Terrapins’ fourth touchdown in the first half and a 27-3 lead going into the locker room. The scoring play came on Felton’s third touchdown reception of the half, this one for nine yards on a dart from Tagovailoa to the back of the end zone. Kicker Jack Howes, however, missed the point after attempt.Felton became the first player in school history with three receiving touchdowns in the first half. The junior from Stone Bridge High came into the game with two career touchdowns, both last season.“It was just us kind of, like, making plays,” said Felton, who dedicated the game to his mother on her birthday. “Practice this week was very good. We got very good details on what their defense does, kind of how they work, so that had to help a lot.”

Maryland’s defense forced two turnovers on downs and an interception in the first half. The pick landed in the arms of diving defensive end Christian Teague on Tayven Jackson’s errant throw with 13 seconds remaining.

Touchdowns on three of its first four possessions vaulted Maryland to a 21-3 lead after the first quarter. The Terrapins have scored 48 points combined over their past two first halves, unlocking another crisp beginning after they fell behind by two touchdowns in each of the previous two games.

The last of the first-quarter touchdowns Saturday covered 19 yards when Tagovailoa faked a handoff, tucked the ball and ran around the left side behind a springing block from wide receiver Tyrese Chambers. Tagovailoa avoided what few defenders remained on the way to the end zone with 2:43 to play for his third rushing score of the year.“It had a lot to do with the coaches and their preparation and getting us ready and trying to play quick,” Tagovailoa said. “I think it was an awesome job of everyone — offense, defense and special teams — doing their job and taking one play at a time and executing at a high level.”

A 29-yard swing pass from Tagovailoa to Felton on the first snap of the previous series had bumped the lead to 14-3. The Terrapins, after the defense held Indiana to three plays and a punt, had taken possession at the 29 on a Hoosiers penalty for interference on Jones’s fair catch.

It took just three plays from scrimmage for Maryland to strike first courtesy of Tagovailoa’s 13-yard completion to Felton for a 7-0 lead just 35 seconds into the game. Tagovailoa’s first pass of the game to Jones toward the left boundary went for 62 yards to set up the score.

Jones collected the pass at the Maryland 47-yard line and rambled to the 13 before being forced out of bounds. The uncontested pitch and catch moved Tagovailoa past 9,000 career passing yards, making him the only Maryland player to eclipse that number, and Jones over 1,500 career receiving yards.

“We talked earlier in the week about enjoying wins,” Locksley said. “We’re going to enjoy this one.”