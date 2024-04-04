Maryland Police Officer Accused of Having Sex with Teenage Girl in Patrol Car

A Maryland police officer is accused of having sex with a teenage girl in his patrol car . Maryland State Prosecutor has charged Sergeant Jason Dyott with two counts of misconduct in office. Dyott allegedly used a department cell phone to send sexual messages to several teenagers and engaged in sexual activities with them.

Maryland Police Officer Sex Teenage Girl Patrol Car Misconduct Charges

