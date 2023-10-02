Maryland PD searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect who stabbed stranger in head

Man charged with murder after killing 23-year-old officerPolice in Maryland are searching for an “armed and dangerous” suspect who investigators say stabbed a stranger in the head.“Carpenter is believed to have stabbed a random bystander in the head … in the 7800 block of Contee Road, in Laurel,” police said. “Carpenter fled the scene after the stabbing and his current whereabouts are unknown.

"Carpenter should be considered armed and extremely dangerous," the Laurel Police Department added. "If anyone comes into contact with Carpenter, please contact your local police department immediately." Aric Carpenter's whereabouts are unknown Monday following the stabbing late last week in Laurel, Maryland, a city between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.Officials say the victim – who has not been publicly identified – is expected to recover after being taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Police in Maryland are searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect who investigators say stabbed a stranger in the head."Carpenter is believed to have stabbed a random bystander in the head … in the 7800 block of Contee Road, in Laurel," police said. "Carpenter fled the scene after the stabbing and his current whereabouts are unknown."

Authorities described Carpenter as being around 6 feet tall and weighing about 220 pounds, with “multiple tattoos on his face, including the word ‘Kim’ on his cheek.”

“Carpenter should be considered armed and extremely dangerous,” the Laurel Police Department added. “If anyone comes into contact with Carpenter, please contact your local police department immediately.” Aric Carpenter’s whereabouts are unknown Monday following the stabbing late last week in Laurel, Maryland, a city between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.Officials say the victim – who has not been publicly identified – is expected to recover after being taken to a hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The Laurel Police Department did not immediately respond Monday to a request from Fox News Digital for additional comment. The Laurel Police Department outside of Washington, D.C., said Aric Carpenter, 26, is wanted for attempted murder, first degree assault and other charges stemming from the alleged incident on Friday.

Aric Carpenter's whereabouts are unknown Monday following the stabbing late last week in Laurel, Maryland, a city between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore.The Laurel Police Department outside of Washington, D.C., said Aric Carpenter, 26, is wanted for attempted murder, first degree assault and other charges stemming from the alleged incident on Friday.