Maryland Man Wins $1 Million on Two Powerball Tickets with Same Numbers

A Maryland man accidentally bought two Powerball tickets with the same numbers for the April 1 drawing — and wound up winning $1 million on each.

Maryland Man Powerball Tickets Numbers Win $1 Million

