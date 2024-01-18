Maryland Lawmakers Propose Tax on Gun Manufacturers to Cover Trauma Injuries

Democratic state lawmakers in Maryland are proposing an 11 percent excise tax on gun and ammunition manufacturers to help cover the costs of trauma injuries, including gunshot wounds. This follows the example set by California last year. The tax would contribute to the Maryland Trauma Physician Services Fund, which supports emergency medical care for severely injured patients. California was the first state to implement an excise tax on guns and ammunition.

This move comes as blue states across the country are strengthening gun-control measures following a Supreme Court ruling that questioned the constitutionality of some gun laws





postlocal » / 🏆 327. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Winter Weather Advisories Expanded in Virginia and MarylandWinter weather advisories have been expanded to cover Fairfax, Montgomery, and Prince William counties in northwest Virginia and areas of Maryland north and west of Montgomery County. The advisories include much of the region west of Interstate 95 on Saturday, with temperatures near freezing and a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected. Pedestrians and motorists are advised to use caution on untreated walkways and roads, as icy spots and slick conditions may occur. Freezing temperatures could linger into the afternoon in areas farther north and west.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

Maryland's General Assembly Faces Tough Choices Amidst Budget GapMaryland's General Assembly convenes with big policy ambitions and a budget gap. Democrats face tough choices to close the gap as the state's economy stagnates and pandemic aid disappears. Lawmakers are ready to unleash their own agendas.

Source: postlocal - 🏆 327. / 59 Read more »

Cruise owner seeks $121m tax refund from San FranciscoThe owner of Cruise wants San Francisco to refund more than $121 million in taxes, interest and penalties, it said in an amended lawsuit filed against The City in state court last month.

Source: sfexaminer - 🏆 236. / 63 Read more »

The Cost of Period Products in the U.S. and the 'Tampon Tax'Research shows that period products in the U.S. cost around $6,000 per person over a lifetime, with additional sales tax in certain states. Some states consider these products as 'luxury items' subject to tax, while others have eliminated the 'tampon tax' in recent years.

Source: NBCNews - 🏆 10. / 86 Read more »

New Zealanders Buy Electric Vehicles at Unprecedented RateWith the threat of loss of subsidies, New Zealanders have bought electric vehicles at an unprecedented rate, achieving 50% penetration in December 2023. Changes in government regulations around the so called “ute tax,” a bonus malus tax that increased the prices of diesel- and petrol-powered cars and decreased the prices of electrics, has led to what is most likely a short-term rush.calls it an “anomaly.” The first quarter of 2024 may be closer to the reality of the New Zealand market. In December, 4,455 battery electric vehicles were registered in New Zealand. The MG4 and the Nissan LEAF led the pack — although, most of the LEAFs were imported used vehicles from Japan. There were 1,610 plug-in hybrids also added to the fleet. The 622 MG4s made it the most popular of all light vehicles of any fuel type. New vehicles now for sale in New Zealand include the Subaru Solterra and its Toyota clone, the BZ4 (50 sales), the BYD Seal (59 sales), and the Jeep Avenger (35 sales)

Source: cleantechnica - 🏆 565. / 51 Read more »

University of Utah Discontinues 'Diversity Questions or Statements' in HiringThe University of Utah will remove 'diversity questions or statements' from its hiring process for new faculty and staff. This decision follows criticism from Governor Spencer Cox and pressure from state lawmakers.

Source: sltrib - 🏆 316. / 61 Read more »