Maryland judge’s ruling will allow shuttered hemp businesses to reopen

A budding marijuana plant grows at the Verano cultivation facility in Jessup, Md., on June 14. Hemp businesses say they were left behind as Maryland cleared the way for legal cannabis sales, which began July 1.

Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. The underlying lawsuit filed by the Maryland Hemp Coalition and other businesses in the hemp-supply chain remains unresolved. It alleges restrictions in the state’s new recreational cannabis market violate the Maryland Constitution’s equal protection and anti-monopoly clauses by effectively shutting down their businesses and excluding them from a tightly controlled market.

Maryland officials Thursday said the order hurt efforts to make THC-containing products, including those derived from hemp, safer for Maryland consumers. Outside of the regulatory structure created for cannabis, other hemp-derived products including delta-8 THC, delta-10 THC, and synthetic, lab-made THC products do not have testing, labeling or manufacturing standards. headtopics.com

“The Administration was disappointed to learn of the preliminary decision in Washington County Circuit Court allowing for the continued sale of unregulated, untested, and intoxicating hemp-derived products,” William Tilburg, director of the Maryland Cannabis Administration, said in a statement on behalf of the newly-formed state agency.

Nicholas Patrick, a plaintiff in the case, said he had to shut down the three Embrace Wellness Centers that he had grown over the past few years into a thriving small business with $1.5 million in annual revenue and several employees. His finances have been sinking ever since. headtopics.com

