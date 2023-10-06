Maryland high school placed on lockdown after handgun found in substitute teacher’s backpack

A high school in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon when a handgun was discovered in a backpack belonging to a substitute teacher. Glen Burnie High School principal Kevin Carr said in a letter to families that the substitute left the backpack in a classroom as students were dismissed from third period, according to Fox 5 DC.

MARYLAND SMASH-AND-GRAB SUSPECTS CAUGHT ON CAMERA RAIDING CELLPHONE STOREFRONT The firearm was handed over to police, and it was determined that it belonged to the substitute, who was by then teaching in another classroom. The substitute was removed from that classroom and apprehended by police.

Read more:

FoxNews »

Friday Night Trivia: Test Your Knowledge on Maryland and Ohio State's History Against the TerrapinsAre you ready for some Friday night thinking and drinking? Look no further! Friday Night Trivia puts your Buckeye knowledge to the test before every Ohio State game.

Ohio State football depth chart vs. Maryland: Sophomore safety increases optionsGet Ohio State Football, OSU Buckeyes and Urban Meyer news, schedules, and scores, see photos and videos, and join the discussions at cleveland.com.

Carey Wright will lead Maryland schools after superintendent’s departureCarey Wright was a highly regarded state superintendent in Mississippi.

Oklahoma-Texas, Maryland-Ohio State, more: CFB Week 6 by the numbersTexas and Oklahoma meet as undefeated opponents for the first time since 2011. Ohio State is 8-0 against Maryland. Here are the numbers to know ahead of Week 6.

Maryland Week Mic Check: Seeking a Passing Grade Versus Taulia TagovailoaOhio State's pass defense, ranked No. 5 in the nation, faces a legit test Saturday versus Maryland's Taulia Tagovailoa.

Hot Off The Press: Maryland Game PosterThe Terrapins surrender to Brutus and the Buckeyes in this week's Super Mario-themed Maryland Game Poster.